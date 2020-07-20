Daily News

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign as COVID-19 infections decline

By
0
Post Views: Visits 36

The door-to-door campaign to vaccinate 800,000 children under the age of five is scheduled to last three days in polio hotspots.

The post Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign as COVID-19 infections decline appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

South Africa: Two Years After Landmark Silicosis Settlement, No One Has Been Paid

Previous article

BREAKING: NDDC probe: Committee chair, Tunji-Ojo steps aside

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News