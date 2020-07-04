Party Shake-up: APC Set to Appoint new NWC Chairman

There are speculations that the upcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention would witness the emergence of a new national chairman and other members of the National Working Committee, while ward, local government and state congresses would hold before the convention.

It was earlier reported that the National Executive Committee of the party had dissolved the NWX at a June 25 meeting presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Others in attendance at the meeting were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, many state governors elected on the platform of the party and other stakeholders.

The party, before the meeting, had been enmeshed in leadership crisis, including several court cases and different persons laying claim to the leadership of the party after the Court of Appeal ratified the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the party,had in his statement after the NEC meeting sacked the NWC said one would need a spreadsheet to keep tab of the many court cases concerning the party. The leadership crisis had led to the dissolution of the NWC by the NEC.

But to resolve the leadership crisis and start the process of rebuilding the party, the NEC set up the caretaker committee, with members drawn from the different geopolitical zones, to manage the affairs of the party and conduct a national convention. The committee is headed by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who once served as the national secretary of the party.

Other members are the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola; Governor Sani Bello of Niger State; Prof Tahir Mamman; Ken Nnamani; Dr James Lalu; David Lyon; Akinyemi Olaide; Stella Okorete; James Lalu; Ismail Ahmed; Abba Ari, Senator Abubakar Yusuf and Senator Akpan Udoedehe, who is the secretary.

Meanwhile, in a fresh development, the caretaker committee, which had members from the six geopolitical zones, is said to have settled for November, after the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, to hold the convention so the substantive leaders of the party could be elected.

A highly-placed member of NEC, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said, “Unless something changes, a new national chairman and members of the National Working Committee will emerge in November. Right now, what is paramount is the need for our party to secure Edo and Ondo states and stop the haemorrhage within.”

The source also noted that after the visits to Tinubu and the pioneer interim chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, who is also a former governor of Osun State, the committee members would visit other party leaders.

“The reconciliation process, which as you know started with yesterday’s (Thursday) visits to our leaders, Bisi Akande and Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is just the first step. Others will be contacted in the coming weeks.”

Another top NEC member, who also spoke on condition of anonymity for what he described as personal reasons, said the committee would be guided by the provisions of the party’s constitution.”

While responding to enquiries as to whether the forthcoming convention would be to elect persons to complete the truncated tenure of the Oshimohole NWC or they would begin a fresh term of four years, the party chieftain said only a four-year tenure is known to the constitution.

He added, “Our party constitution as we have it today does not make provisions for a two-year tenure; it says national officers are elected for a four-year tenure in the first instance and can be renewed for another four years if party members agree.

“For the election of national officers, which normally holds during conventions, ward, local government and state congresses to elect delegates who will participate in the national convention would first hold.”

The panel is said to be considering holding congresses over a period of three four weeks as consultations over the exact date were still ongoing.

Advertisements