Paternity Controversy: Lady Moves To Stop IGP From Conducting DNA Test On 9-Year-Old Son

A lady, Ndidiamaka Ekwerekwu, has moved to restrain the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, after he ordered that a DNA test be conducted on her 9-year-old son, Chidera Ekwerekwu, following the death of her husband, Victor Ekwerekwu.

The IGP ordered a DNA test following a protracted battle between the family late of Victor Ekwerekwu, and his widow over the paternity of the child.

However, the widow went to Justice D.A. Onyefulu of the Anambra State High Court to obtain an order restraining the IG from releasing the result of the test conducted on the child.

According to Mrs Ndidiamaka, subjecting the child to a DNA test “amounts to slavery, servitude and degrading treatment, which is a gross violation of his fundamental rights as enshrined in Section 34 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”

While asking the court to declare any result arising from the DNA test a nullity, Mrs Ekwerekwu, in the suit filed by her lawyer, C.C. Obikwelu of Chidiobieze Chambers in Onitsha, prayed that she be paid N6bn as damages by both the police and her deceased husband’s family.

She also demanded “an order nullifying the result obtained from a purported DNA test conducted on the applicants forcibly without her consent and rendering such results null and void and not to be accepted by any court of law same being obtained by illegal and fraudulent means.”

Other respondents in the case include Charles Ekwerekwu, Njideka Ndiwe, Nonso Okechukwu, IG Mohammed Adamu, Abba Kyari (Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of Intelligence Response Team) and CP of Anambra State.

The remains of Victor, who died on October 29, 2019, has been in a mortuary following a 10-month battle over the paternity of the boy, as well as the cause of his death.

The family who made a petition to the IGP said Ndidiamaka brought the child a few hours after Victor’s death and claimed that the deceased was responsible for the child.

The family, in the petition, said they suspected foul play given that the couple never had any child in their 18 years of marriage.

