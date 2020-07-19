PCN seals off 309 medicine shops in Ogun

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed off 38 pharmacies and 271 patent medicine shops, totalling 309 medicine premises in Ogun State for various offences.

The PCN Registrar, Pharm. Elijah Mohammed made this known in Abeokuta, while addressing newsmen on the council’s efforts at sanitising the sector in the state.

Mohammed who was represented by the PCN’s Director, Enforcement, Abuja, Pharm. Stephen Esumobi said a total of 492 premises were visited during the enforcement exercise.

He said premises were sealed off in Abeokuta, Ilaro, Sango – Ota, Ifo, Iperu – Remo, Sagamu, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Ijebu – Ode, Ilese, Ibafo, Mowe, Ofada among others.

According to him, the offences allegedly committed range from operating without registration with PCN; failure to renew premises license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary conditions.

Mohammed said the exercise was meant to ensure “that all premises where medicines are sold are registered, having fulfilled conditions with respect to location, storage facilities, environment, documentation and personnel.”

The PCN boss noted that the sealing off of the medicine premises was not a punitive measure, but a move to ensure pharmacies and patent medicine shops owners operate in line with the PCN’s dictates in order not to put the lives of Nigerians in danger.

