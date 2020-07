The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for failure to combat increasing cases of insecurity and corruption across the Country. “What we are witnessing in our country today is a total collapse of the nation, the country is on ventilator gasping for air, under such circumstance, President Buhari should […]

The post PDP asks Buhari to resign appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...