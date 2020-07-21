PDP jittery over Legislative Inquest, Forensic Audit of NDDC, says APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC said the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has become jittery over the ongoing Parliamentary inquisition into the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC as well as the forensic audit of the interventionist agency.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena on Tuesday said the PDP in its self-indicting statement has shown that it is dead-scared of current developments.

“Nigerians can now understand that the PDP is not interested in the current moves by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to reposition the NDDC but the PDP is dead-scared of the outcome of 2001 to 2019 forensic audit and legislative inquests of the NDDC operations. The PDP is doing everything to sabotage and frustrate the audits.

“In recognition of the ongoing forensic audit and a legislative inquest into the operations of the NDDC, as a party, we have no intention to trade words on how successive PDP administrations and their cronies institutionalised a culture of contract fraud and other corrupt practices which has robbed the Niger Delta region of badly-needed development. We will rather monitor and await the findings of the ongoing audits”, APC said.

The ruling party said it is now clear that no vested interest will continue to turn the NDDC into an Automated Teller Machine ATM while multi-faceted development eludes the Niger Delta region.

The statement added that; “We must support the forensic audit of the 19 years of the NDDC, which includes the first 4 years of the President Buhari administration as well as well-meaning legislative inquests for the benefit of the Niger Delta region.

“As a party, we totally align and support the resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari to audit and reposition the NDDC. As with all institutions of government, we must continue to entrench transparency and accountability.

“The commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari administration remains the rapid and sustainable development of the Niger Delta region. Hence, the audit must be seen as a decisive move to clear any stumbling block undermining the development of the Niger Delta region.

“Has the President Buhari administration demonstrated its zero-tolerance for corruption? An emphatic yes!

“The administration’s fight against corruption is total, unsparing and there are no sacred cows. Public records show that officials of past administrations, members of the opposition, APC, cabinet members, appointees, private sector among others have been given ample opportunity by this administration to defend corruption allegations when they arise.

“The PDP’s tales of ‘unbridled treasury looting’, Illusionary fraud and other fictitious allegations are part of their tired, baseless and tactless attempts to get public reckoning, cover past fraud and play the role of opposition which it has shockingly failed at”, APC added.

