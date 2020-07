The Peoples Democratic Party expressed sadness over Funtua’s death. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, particularly commiserated with President Buhari over the death of his very close confidant, long-time friend and associate.

The PDP noted that Funtua would be remembered for the roles he played towards the development of the nation while alive.

Like this: Like Loading...