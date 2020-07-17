PDP rejects APC’s request to transfer Edo matter to Abuja

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship Election has rejected the request by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to transfer a court case in the Federal High Court from the Benin Division to the Abuja jurisdiction.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP National Campaign Council, Raymond Dokpesi, identified the case number of the matter as Suit No: FHC/B/C569/2020 PDP V. INEC & 2 Ords.

He said they were shocked by the sudden demand by APC “to seek the transfer of our matter in Benin jurisdiction to Abuja.”

Dokpesi said: “The request by the APC violates the circular of the chief judge of the Federal High Court dated August 6, 2018 and June 24, 2020, which cautioned against entertaining matters of the cause of action arose from outside judicial divisions.

“On this particular matter, our party could have sued in Abuja jurisdiction, but for the policy direction of the chief judge of hearing matters only within jurisdictions.

“The petition of the APC therefore, contradicts the policy directive of the chief judge of the Federal High Court and we therefore, expect the court to ignore same. More so, as the matter has not been heard in Benin jurisdiction. The PDP has nothing to fear as we are confident in the judiciary to do justice.”

Like this: Like Loading...