PDP Reps to Buhari: address corruption cases in EFCC, NDDC

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

Main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has given President Muhammadu Buhari four weeks to provide tighter security for Nigerians.

It appealed to the President to clean what it called the “embarrassing and notorious corruption cases” in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement by its Leader Kingsley Chinda, the caucus accused the Executive arm of government of deliberate ploy to blackmail the National Assembly.

It said the present situation should not have arisen in a constitutional democracy in which the Constitution is held as inviolate and inviolable.

Chinda accused the Executive arm of hijacking other arms of government, supplanting them into obsequious rubber stamps to subvert the Constitution.

He described the 774,000 Public Works jobs approved by the President and being executed by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to siphon public funds.

He said: “It is too glaring that there is a deliberate and calculated blackmail by the Executive to ridicule the National Assembly and bring the parliament into public odium.

“The odious events of the past few weeks, chiefly orchestrated by unconscionable officials of the Executive arm of government, who continue to show disrespect for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the ethos, notions and governance practices that shape constitutional democracy, underscore the blackmail.

“Recall three of several events of the past few weeks. On Thursday, July 16, 2020, a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour walked out on the House Committee on Diaspora, unprovoked.”

“Keyamo, who appeared before the Joint Ad Hoc Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity walked out on the committee over disagreement that arose between him and the committee on two specific questions on what modalities the Ministry of Labour had put in place for the successful execution of the alleged Public Works’ employment scheme of the ministry. And why was the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) not mandated to oversee the Public Works’ employment scheme, since it was within the statutory remit of the Directorate?

“Keyamo chose to walk out on the committee. No matter how plausible his reasons are, a walkout on the Parliament is unacceptable.”

