PDP will defeat APC in Ondo, says Ekweremadu

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Former Deputy Senate President and Senator representing Enugu West, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has explained reasons why the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the October governorship election.

Senator Ekweremadu said the PDP has resolved its differences especially as it related to the protest that followed the alleged three-man adhoc delegates list.

Ekeremadu spoke to reporters in Akure when he monitored the election of national delegate and one disabled person from each to the 18 local government areas of the state.

The elected national delegate and disabled persons are to join the elected three-man delegate to participate in the PDP primary scheduled for next week Wednesday.

Senator Ekweremadu assured that the Ondo PDP primary would hold as scheduled as the issue of the alleged doctored delegate list has been resolved.

According to him, “The issue of the three man delegates election has even resolved. There were some complains and I am happy those complaints have been resolved. The July 22nd date for the PDP primaries in Ondo is still sacrosanct.

“You can the delegate election was free and fair. It was well conducted and we are happy with the outcome. There was no violence. Nobody spotted any cheating.

“Part of our earlier problem was disunity in the party and there were some people who were disrupting the party issues and programme. I believed our people in the PDP in Ondo have learnt their lessons.

“They are now ready to get power back in the state. I am happy efforts have been made to keep our party in shape. We made our progress as a party in the state after losing power four years ago. You can see the difference. In the last general election, we had two Senators out of three, that means we have two third of the state under our control. That means the remaining part will come on board after the governorship election.”

