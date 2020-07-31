Peaceful Sallah celebrations in Borno, Yobe

By Duku JOEL, Damaturu

Thousands of Muslim faithful in Borno and Yobe States Friday had a peaceful Sallah celebrations.

In Borno State, the celebration was almost marred by multiple explosions in Maiduguri Thursday night but the people defiled the threat and came out in their numbers to observe the three raka’at prayers which was held across various Eid-grounds in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum alongside with his predecessor, Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amain Elkanami and other top government officials all worshiped at the expansive Ramat Square, Maiduguri.

The Chief Imam of Borno State, Imam Shetima Mamman Shettima Saleh led the two raka’at prayers.

His huthba (sermon) was however shortened keeping in line with COVID 19 protocol.

The chief Imam called on the Muslim Ummah to tolerate and live peacefully with one another.

The eid venue was full with large number of worshippers form different parts of the town .

Governor Zulum who spoke at the government house urged citizens to sustain prayers for the return of peace in Borno State and Nigeria at large.

His message which was delivered by the state APC Chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, congratulated muslims for successful completion of Eid prayers across the state.

In Yobe State, Gov.Mai Mala Buni and the acting Chairman APC was also joined by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Mirwa and other top government officials with hundreds of thousands of other worshippers prayed at the Central Mosque Damaturu.

The Chief Imam of Yobe Mosque, Huztaz Hudu Mohammed led the two Raka’at prayers

Gov. Buni in his message to the citizens to embraces the values of Islams which according to him are faith, family and compassion to neighbours etc.

He called on the people not to forget to pray for the peace of the state and the northeast region which has been ravaged by Boko Haram crisis in the last decade.

His message reads:

“My dear Yobe people.

“I send my warmest wishes to you and to all Nigerians on this occasion of Eid al-Adha. In times like this, we all reflect on the things that are important and dear to us; faith, family and the compassion to do the best we can for our neighbours and communities. These are, indeed, the values at the heart of Islam.

“While we all go about sharing with our loved ones, we are also aware of the struggles of our people, especially here in the Northeast. Emerging from a decade old conflict, we will continue to do our part through good governance and accountability to rebuild this society and to also cater for the immediate and long-term needs of those especially vulnerable.

“In the last one year, we have dedicated time to reexamine the commitments we made as we have done in implementing many policies, projects and programmes. At the core of these dispositions is the vision to usher in sustainable solutions to some of our challenges. From education to environment, health, agriculture, industry and employment, we are keen on all our priorities and leaving no stone unturned. I, therefore, wish to reaffirm our resolve to do everything within our reach to keep our side of the bargain for a prosperous Yobe and a greater Nigeria.

“I pray you and your families have the blessings of this season and beyond.”

