PenCom to employees: report infractions

By Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

Employees should complain to the National Pension Commission (PenCom) if they have problems with their employers or pension managers over their pensions, the Acting Director-General of the regulatory authority, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, has said.

She spoke during an interview, stating that the commission’s top priority is to protect employees and retirees.

She said it was the right of contributors to complain to PenCom about their PFAs or employers about their pension contributions, retirement benefits and administration of their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs).

She said contributors and retirees, under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), were to receive their pension account statements called RSAs from their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) at least every three months.

Urging the contributors and retirees to know their rights, she said they should monitor their pension accounts.

Mrs. Dahir-Umar said: “We want excellent service to be rendered to stakeholders of the scheme. PFAs are mandated by PenCom to issue RSA statements to contributors and retirees at least once every three months.

RSA holders, on the other hand, are expected to update their details with their PFAs, from time to time, to ensure that they receive the RSA statements regularly.

“The RSA statement has a minimum information and disclosure requirements mandated by PenCom, which include amount contributed from inception to date, monthly employer and employee pension contributions, income earned (returns on Investment), and total RSA balance as at the period.

“PFAs are also expected to send RSA balances via text message. In the same vein, the RSA holder has the option of checking the performance of his RSA on online and on digital platforms or physically visiting the nearest branch of his or her PFA to obtain hard copy of the RSA statement.”

On how monthly deductions of contributions are handled when one is either a contract or casual staff member, whose salary is not broken down into basic, transport and housing allowances, she said the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 does not categorised workers.

Therefore, employers are mandated to remit the contribution of every worker on its payroll.

“For staff whose salaries are not broken into basic, transport and housing allowances, the pension contributions should be based on the salary payable.”

She explained the causes of delays in crediting the contributions of employees of Treasury Funded Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) into their RSAs, noting that the major cause of delays was the incomplete or incorrect information about the contributor due to the non-submission of updated nominal rolls by MDAs to PenCom.

Such vital requisite details, she said, include RSA PIN, date of birth, date of first appointment, grade level and step.

Mrs. Dahir-Umar further explained: “Where it is established that there is an under payment of the monthly contributions, the employer must remit the difference into the RSA of the employee.

“Also, in cases where accrued pension benefits of employees who were hitherto in the services of states and local governments, but later transferred their services to the Federal Government, after the commencement of the CPS, the practice of transfer of service for the purposes of payment of retirement benefits in the public service of the Federation and FCT has been abolished.

“Consequently, employees who transferred their services after the commencement of the CPS have the responsibility to arrange with their previous employers to pay their retirement benefits for the periods they served in their employment.

“Similarly, for employees of a Treasury Funded MDA, whose pension contribution is not being remitted to his or her RSA, such an employee should write a complaint to his PFA.

“He may also inform the Pension Desk Officer (PDO) of his or her organisation and provide all necessary documents, as maybe advised by the PFA, for onward delivery to PenCom.

The documents will be verified and the necessary remittance of his or her accumulated contributions would be made in all verified cases.

“Where the employee is working for an FGN MDA that is already on IPPIS Platform, such complaint should be forwarded to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation for verification and remittance of outstanding contributions.’’

Mrs. Dahir-Umar urged workers to take ownership of the CPS, develop special interest in the status and progress of their RSAs and, where the need arises, lodge complaints to the commission for redress in accordance with the extant laws and regulations.

