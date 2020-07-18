Foremost Nigeria’s hair care expert and merchant, Sandra Aburime, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lucious Virgin Hair company has labelled women who prefer to go for other types of hair like braids, weave-ons and others instead of virgin hair as “Penny wise, pound foolish”.

She said, “What many don’t know is that it is more economical to own a virgin hair than to go with braids and weave-on.

Take for instance, it cost about 15,000 to braid or fix your hair which would last for 3 weeks or 4 weeks maximum and after that, you would need to fix your hair again spending another 15,000 which if you ask me, makes no sense, it’s more or less like a “penny wise pound foolish” case when you can just get a virgin hair for about 70,000 or less, once and for all, that would last you for 5 years or more depending on how you maintain it before thinking of changing it.”

Speaking further in a chat with Potpourri, she posited “ Every woman has their own choice of hairstyle, it’s their identity, their way of expression, depending on what they feel comfortable in. Every woman’s hair must be well kept regardless of the style.”

Sandra Aburime founded the Lucious Virgin Hair in 2012. Her journey into entrepreneurship began far back in her university days. She began humbly in Benin City, Edo State before relocating to the highbrow Lekki Phase 1 in 2018 where she holds sway as a leading virgin hair merchant.

Vanguard

The post Pennywise, pound foolish women go for non-virgin hair ― Sandra Aburime appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...