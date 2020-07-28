People’s choice important than govt recognition, suspended Anambra monarch dares govt

By Vincent Ujumadu

The suspended Anambra State monarch, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, of Ukwulu in Dunukofia Local Government Area, said on Tuesday, that the certificate of recognition issued by government was not as important as the process of selection done by the people.

Igwe Uyanwa was suspended for one year by the state government on Monday, over issues of projects by some people from Ukwulu and elsewhere.

The state government said his certificate of recognition as Igwe had been withdrawn with immediate effect, adding that he would no longer function as chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council in Anambra Central Zone.

ALSO READ:

However, speaking during a solidarity visit by the billionaire oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, the people of his domain, as well as many traditional rulers who thronged his palace from various communities, the Anambra monarch said he did not believe that Governor Willie Obiano was aware of the letter.

He noted that the suspension letter emanated from the Ministry of Local Government Area and chieftaincy matters, adding that the governor remains his very good friend.

He said as long as the people were behind him, he did care about the certificate.

He said: “When I was made the traditional ruler, I did not campaign for it. The people said they wanted me to be their traditional ruler because of my contributions to the development of Ukwulu.

“It is the people that install their traditional ruler. If the community does not select one as the traditional ruler, the government will not give him a certificate of recognition. So if the government feels it wants to take back its certificate, it can do so, while the people retain their monarch.

“I am not a traditional ruler for another community, but that of Ukwulu. The only thing that can stop one from being the traditional ruler is death.

“As a traditional ruler, I give honour to who it is due. But I cannot keep quit when I see something going wrong.”

According to him, “the bone of contention in Anambra State was because we point out certain anomalies, among which is the 5% budget for traditional ruler which is not implemented in the state.

“Another offence we allegedly committed was that our brother, Prince Arthur Eze attracted the Zone 13 Police headquarters to Anambra State and he invited us to his palace to celebrate the development.

“We were 79 traditional rulers present and because we have nothing to offer, we prayed for him and President Muhammadu Buhari for the good work they are doing in the South-East.

“At the end of our interaction, Prince Eze promised to take us to President Buhari to thank him face to face.”

VANGUARD

The post People’s choice important than govt recognition, suspended Anambra monarch dares govt appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...