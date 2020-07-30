Daily News PHOTOS: 158 stranded Nigerians return from Niger Republic By Oamen Eromosele 56 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 74 Agency Reporter Pic.7. Some of the158 stranded Nigerian migrants from Niamey, Niger Republic, during their arrival at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, at about 10.00 p.m. on Wednesday (29/7/20), courtesy of European Union and International Organization for Migration (working with the Nigerian mission); PTF on COVID-19, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, and National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.03989/30/7/2020/Jones Bamidele/NAN Pic.9. From left: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Sen. Basheer Mohammed; Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, retired AVM Muhammadu Muhammed; and Executive Secretary, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, to receive the158 stranded Nigerian migrants from Niamey, Niger Republic, in Abuja on Wednesday (29/7/20).03991/30/7/2020/Jones Bamidele/NAN The flight conveying the158 stranded Nigerian migrants from Niamey, Niger Republic, on its arrival at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, at about 10.00 p.m. on Wednesday (29/7/20).03990/30/7/2020/Jones Bamidele/NAN NAN Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments