Daily News

PHOTOS: 158 stranded Nigerians return from Niger Republic

By
0
Post Views: Visits 74

Agency Reporter

 

Pic.7. Some of the158 stranded Nigerian migrants from Niamey, Niger Republic, during their arrival at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, at about 10.00 p.m. on Wednesday (29/7/20), courtesy of European Union and International Organization for Migration (working with the Nigerian mission); PTF on COVID-19, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, and National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.
03989/30/7/2020/Jones Bamidele/NAN
Pic.9. From left: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Sen. Basheer Mohammed; Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, retired AVM Muhammadu Muhammed; and Executive Secretary, National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, to receive the158 stranded Nigerian migrants from Niamey, Niger Republic, in Abuja on Wednesday (29/7/20).
03991/30/7/2020/Jones Bamidele/NAN
The flight conveying the158 stranded Nigerian migrants from Niamey, Niger Republic, on its arrival at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, at about 10.00 p.m. on Wednesday (29/7/20).
03990/30/7/2020/Jones Bamidele/NAN

NAN

Trump to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany

Previous article

We Have Secured Over 500 Convictions, Rescued Over 18,000 Victims – NAPTIP

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News