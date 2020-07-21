Daily News

PHOTOS: Abia Gov Ikpeazu recovers from COVID-19

Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is set to resume tomorrow at the Government House in Umuahia after recovering from coronavirus, The Nation has learnt.

Photos:

