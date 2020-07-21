Daily News PHOTOS: Abia Gov Ikpeazu recovers from COVID-19 By Gabriel Ogunjobi 3 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 43 Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is set to resume tomorrow at the Government House in Umuahia after recovering from coronavirus, The Nation has learnt. Photos: Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments