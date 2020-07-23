PHOTOS: Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile Finally Laid To Rest, Governor, Other Dignitaries In Attendance

Today, friends, family members and other dignitaries paid their last respect to Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

The remains of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, was laid to rest at the military cemetery, Airport Road, Abuja, on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Late Arotile was laid to rest with full military honours.

Present at her funeral were members of her family; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and his wife; House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Bala Ib’n Nalla, and many others

The military revealed that Flying Officer Arotile died, on July 14, following head injuries sustained in Kaduna, when her classmates of Air Force Secondary School accidentally hit her.

The NAF, on Sunday, released the findings of preliminary investigations into Arotile’s death, concluding that there was no ‘foul play’ regarding the death of the Flying Officer.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who addressed the media on the preliminary findings revealed that three of her classmates who were driving in a KIA Cereto saloon car hit her along Mando area of Kaduna.

He further disclosed that they will be handed over to the Police for further investigation and will be charged to the civil court thereafter.

Daramola said that the Flying Officer died of blunt forced trauma to the head and significant bleeding because she hit her head on the pavement of the road and the car also climbed part of her body.

He added that her school mates who hit her were not driving under influence, noting that all three of them were from Kogi State as well.

PHOTOS FROM HER FUNERAL

Family members

Governor Yahaya Bello and wife

Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Air Staff

Family performing Dust to Dust

21-gun salute in Honour of Late Arotile

