Daily News PHOTOS: NDDC Acting MD slumps during probe By Oamen Eromosele 13 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 55 Photos by Abayomi Fayese Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof Kenebradikumo Pondei has fainted. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments