Pictures of the Metropolitan Correctional Center In Chicago Where Hushpuppi Is Being Held

Ramon Igbalode Abbas alleged fraudster, with social media name Hushpuppi, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

The Instagram socialite who was apprehended in Dubai in June of this year and was extradited to the United States of America, appeared in court last Thursday.

Ramon Abbas was charged with running a global fraud operation, including targeting an English Premier League football club, a bank and a US law firm.

Hushpuppi, 37, who claims to run a real estate business, is alleged to have conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through business email compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said.

He is also accused of laundering $14.7m stolen in a cyber-heist from an unnamed bank in February 2019, sending the money to bank accounts around the world.

Ramon Abbas is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website says. He will be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks, according to the Justice Department.

If convicted of money laundering, he would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

