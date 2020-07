The ICC International Maritime Bureau’s (IMB) latest piracy report, has indicated that crew kidnappings and violent attacks on vessels in the West African region have soared in 2020, with 77 seafarers taken hostage or kidnapped for ransom in the past seven months. The Gulf of Guinea, off West Africa, is increasingly dangerous for commercial shipping, […]

