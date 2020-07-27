Plateau signs MOU on Mangu erosion

Plateau State government, through NEWMAP, has signed an agreement with Apex Project Limited to reconstruct Mangu market gully erosion.

The government paid the counterpart fund for the project which was approved by the World Bank, while the Bureau of Public Procurement confirmed that due process was followed and everything was done according to standard.

Speaking during the contract signing in Jos, the state capital, the Head of Civil Service, Atang Izam Azi said the government was expecting a thorough job from the contractors, warning that it would not tolerate any sabotage or undue interference.

In his remarks, Commissioner of Environment, Idi Yakubu, said the selection process for the contractor was done transparently, adding that when completed, the project would bring growth and development not only to Mangu Local Government but the state as a whole.

His Royal Highness, Da John Hirse, District Head of Mangu, applauded the government for initiating the project, saying that the gully erosion has threatened the locality over the years.

Apex Project Limited contractor, Emmanuel Ewah, vowed to deliver the project on time and based on specifications.

