Police arrest 16 over Adamawa communal clash

Onimisi Alao, Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested 16 people over a lingering communal conflict in the Guyuk Local Government Area.

The police disclosed in a statement released Thursday that the mastermind of recent bouts of the violent conflict and 15 others were being questioned to determine their roles.

The Lunguda and Waja communities in the indicated local government area had been clashing, allegedly over land, for a long time.

Dozens of people reportedly died following a repeat of the communal violence last month, and the communities were up against each other again last week but were prevented by the security agencies this time from causing too much harm.

READ ALSO: Adamawa farmers seek access road to move produce

The state government had to place a curfew on the communities following the violence of last week, with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri paying a visit to Guyuk and addressing a peace meeting on Monday and following up the measures with the constitution of a panel on Tuesday to address the recurring conflict.

In its statement on Thursday, the state police command named one Halilu Lafia as the arrested mastermind of the conflict.

Signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the statement said two guns had been recovered from the principal suspect.

The police appealed for calm in the affected communities, saying all efforts were on to address the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...