Police arrest 20 for cultism, murder in A’Ibom

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested 20 persons for alleged cultism and murder in Inen clan, Oruk Anam local government area of the state.

The police also recovered two locally-made double barrel shot guns from the suspects.

A statement signed by the state police public relations officer, CSP N-Nudam Frederick Friday disclosed that the police swung into action after series of reported bloody clashes between Iceland and Debam cult groups in Inen Ikot Eteye, Ikot Inyang and Inen Ikot Owuk villages.

The statement reads in part, “On 19/7/2020 at about 10:00am, the Police Command received an upsetting report of pandemonium occasioned by cult rivalry between the Iceland and Debam confraternities in Inen Ikot Eteye, Ikot Inyang and Inen Ikot Owuk villages.

“Following the incident, one Ubong Okon aged 27yrs suspected to be a member of Iceland confraternity was shot dead, while the whereabouts of one Ememobong Isaiah aged 25yrs, a suspected member of Iceland cult group who was allegedly attacked is unknown.

“Consequently, the Tactical teams deployed to the area by the Commissioner of Police on 19th July, 2020, operated in collaboration with the Oruk Anam Division and arrested a prime suspect, one Ukandie Okon Udo Ibanga of Inen Ikot Owuk village who has been a wanted person in the Command for armed robbery and murder. Normalcy has since been restored to the affected areas”.

“In another coordinated manhunt for the hoodlums on 22nd July, 2020, nineteen (19) suspected cultists were arrested. Two (2) double-barreled shotguns were recovered from the hideout of the hoodlums. In a related development, one Ita Johnson Inyang aged 70yrs who was allegedly abducted has been found”.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal has assured the people of Inen Clan of Police constant operation in the area to forestall cultism.

He enjoined them to denounce cultism and continue to cooperate with the Police teams deployed to the area by giving useful information on the hideouts of other suspects.

