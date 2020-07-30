Police arrest 21-year-old for murder of businessman

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 21-year-old Tari Logos over the July 22, 2020 shooting to death of a businessman, Chief Abraham Bayefa, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The businessman was allegedly killed along the Aritalin junction area of Ovom community in the state capital.

It was learnt that Bayefa was shot dead at a close range by suspected cultists for his intervention while they attempted to raid owners of some business centres and shops close to his house.

A niece of the deceased, Miss Timipa Bayefa, claimed that Bayefa was shot dead on the spot by two armed cultists while robbing one of the shops close to his house at Aritalin.

It was further learnt that one of the suspects was immediately apprehended by a vigilance group and taken to the police while his accomplices escaped.

It was also gathered that the suspect, currently in police custody, reportedly confessed to killing of the businessman.

The detained suspect, however, claimed that it was his partner in crime that shot and killed the businessman.

Family of the deceased alleged that the police authorities were demanding N150, 000 as autopsy fee to confirm if it was the bullets from the suspects that killed the victim before charging the matter.

The deceased’s family claimed that they didn’t have such amount of money to carry out an autopsy hence they contacted civil society groups including the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to assist them in ensuring that the killers of their father were brought to book.

When contacted, spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

He said: “One of the suspects, Tari Logos, aged 21, is being detained at the state Criminal and Investigation Department. Investigation is on to arrest his cohorts.”

