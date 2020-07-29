Police arrest three out of five who gang raped lady in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Three men who gang raped a lady at Ogijo in Sagamu local government area of Ogun State have been arrested by men of the police command.

The suspects, Sola Olaoluwa, Ibrahim Kehinde and Lukman Banjoko were arrested following a complaint

lodged at the Ogijo Division of the State command by the victim on the 23rd of July 2020.

The command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi stated in a press release that one man simply known as “Enny Money” gave the victim an App to download on her phone with an assurance that those she will meet through that App will help her financially.

She further stated that as soon as she downloaded the App, one man whom she later knew to be the same “Enny Money” started chatting with her and invited her to Idimogun area of Ogijo.

“On getting there, she was lured into a house where she was subsequently gang raped by five men who called

themselves members of 1 million boys”.

“The gang according to the victim forced her to submission when they pointed gun to her and while they were taking turns to rape her, one of them was video recording the action with his phone”.

The release added that, “Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division, Csp Muhammed Baba Suleiman dispatched his detectives to go after the hoodlums and bring them to justice”

“At about 5am of 24th of July 2020, the detectives succeeded in arresting the duo of Sola Olaoluwa, 35 and Ibrahim Kehinde who is 19 years old”

“Their arrest led the detectives to arrest of the third suspect, Lukman Banjoko, 20 who was arrested on the 26th of July 2020”

The PPRO further said that on interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they actually committed the crime as alleged by the victim.

They further confessed that the victim was the second person they gang raped in that area.

One toy gun with which they used to force their victim to submission and the phone which they used to video

recording their dastardly act were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to State

Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for an in-depth investigation, adding that the remaining members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice.

