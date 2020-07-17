Police arrests former staff for killing Gokada CEO Fahim Saleh

Police in the United States on Friday said they have arrested a former personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, suspected to have killed the Gokada founder. Saleh’s personal assistant, Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, arrested on Friday, is expected to be charged in a criminal complaint with second-degree murder and other crimes, New York Times reported. The […]

