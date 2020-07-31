Police battle bandits in 3 Katsina villages, kill 3, nab 2

By Andy Asemota

No fewer than three suspected gunmen have been killed and two others arrested after a gun duel between security operatives and hoodlums in three communities in Batsari, Dutsin-ma and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The exchange of gunfire started on Monday, July 27, around 1 a.m. at Gano village, Batsari, when bandits in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles, attacked the village.

Spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed this Thursday, said the security operatives also recovered 11 motorcycles, one gun, assorted stolen items and scores of rustled domestic animals.

Isah said security teams, codenamed Operations Puff and Saharan Dani, in the area, acting on a report that gunmen were attacking Gano, stormed the village and intercepted the hoodlums on their way into the forest and engaged them in a gun duel.

“The hoodlums abandoned their motorcycles and escaped into the forest. The teams succeeded in recovering five of the bandits’ motorcycles and all the animals they rustled,” he said.

At Ruwan-Dorawa village, Dutsin-man Local Government Area of the state, he further confirmed that the combined teams of Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU, and vigilante group in the area killed three bandits and recovered one AK-47 rifle, six motorcycles and 40 sheep on July 28.

This, he said, followed a distress call that many hoodlums armed with AK-47 rifles were raiding Ruwan-Dorawa village at about 1a.m. on Tuesday, adding that the team went after the bandits and blocked their possible exit route, engaging them in a gun battle.

Similarly, two suspected hoodlums were nabbed at Babban Duhu village in Safana Local Government of the state after gunmen, shooting sporadically into the air attacked Garin Zaki village in Batsari Local Government Area on Tuesday, July 28, at about 11p.m. and burgled three provision stores and carted away assorted items.

“The footprints of the bandits, which were traced to Babban Duhu village, Safana LGA, ended in the house of one Abubakar Ibrahim Maude, aged 50 years, and Hassan Ibrahim, aged 30 years, of the same address.

‘’A search was conducted in the house and some stolen items were recovered,” the command’s spokesman stated.

