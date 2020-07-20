Police blame Katsina explosion on military grenade

From Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Police in Katsina State have launched an investigation into the explosion which killed five children and injured six others on a farm in Malumfashi town on Saturday. A statement released by the command’s spokesman Gambo Isah said a preliminary investigation indicated that the explosion was from an exposed military grenade.

It was earlier thought that the explosive device was set up by bandits. The police statement said the five children of one man were fiddling with the device when it exploded. Isah said that investigation was ongoing.

