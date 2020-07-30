Police deploy 2,096 in Plateau

From Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Plateau State Police Command said it will deploy over 2,096 personnel in strategic places, to ensure safety during the Eid-el-Kabir.

A statement Wednesday by spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ubah Gabriel Ogaba said the strategy was designed to ensure a hitch free and crime free Sallah.

He said: “The command shall deploy 2,096 personnel to detect and prevent crime as well as control traffic during the festivities.”

Ogaba warned that the ban on the sale and use of fireworks such as knockout, bangers and other explosives was still in force, saying violators would be punished.

He said there would be no prayers at Eid grounds, adding that area/ward mosques where Eid prayers would be observed should not have more than 50 worshippers in line with the government’s directives on COVID-19 protocol, or not more than 40 per cent of the mosque capacity.

Ogaba appealed to Muslims to ensure blissful and peaceful Sallah through obedience to the laws and adherence to the COVID-19 protocols by maintaining physical distancing, using hand sanitisers and wearing face masks.

He said there is ban on the use of tricycles (Keke) on July 30 and 31 within Jos metropolis and Bukuru.

“Recreational centres such as the National Museum, Zoo, Wildlife Park, etc, will be shut for one week from tomorrow.

Ogaba reminded the people of the Federal Government’s curfew from 10pm till 4am daily.

“Parents and guardians are required to counsel their children/wards not to indulge in drugs/substance abuse as well as any other form of anti-social activities.

The public are enjoined to be security conscious, give useful and timely information to the police and other security agencies in order to curtail the pre-Sallah illegal activities of Sara-Suka and other cults.”

The commissioner of police wishes residents a hitch free Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

