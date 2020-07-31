Police deploy more personnel to Southern Kaduna

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

In response to the recent crises in parts of Southern Kaduna and the rumour making the round that the bandits were planning to stage a come back, more Police personnel have been deployed to the area.

Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Umar Muri in a statement said, he has ordered for for immediate deployment of more Police personnel to Kajuru, Zango Kataf, Kaura and Kauru Local Government Areas.

According to the statement signed by the Command’s PPRO, ASP Muhammad Jalige, the Commissioner asked the Divisional Police Officers in the troubled areas to make adequate use of the deployed personnel in ensuring the safety of lives and properties.

According to the Commissioner,

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP UM. Muri has ordered for immediate deployment of more Police personnel to Kajuru, Zango Kataf, Kaura and Kauru Local Government Areas of the State as part of efforts towards restoring law and order in the affected areas, as a result of the recent violence and other security challenges.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders and DPOs within the affected areas to make adequate use of the deployed personnel in ensuring the safety of lives and properties as well as the full enforcement of the 24 hourly curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Government.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to commiserate with the good people of Kaduna State, particularly those who have lost their loved ones and property as a result of the crises.

“He further assures that the Command will do everything within its powers to ensure that peace is restored in the affected areas.

“In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police enjoins the law abiding citizens of the State to cooperate with the Police, the Military and other law enforcement agencies as they carry out the full enforcement of the curfew amongst other measures with a view to ensuring their safety.

“He however warns troublemakers in the State to desist forthwith from acts of violence and lawlessness, as the Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons found in the act of disturbing the relative peace enjoyed by the good people of the State,” the statement read.

