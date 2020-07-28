Police kill 2 kidnappers in Ebonyi

The Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Command, on Monday killed two kidnappers in Ezzagu community in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers were indigenes of Ezzagu community and were shot dead by a combined team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Ebonyi Police Command during a gun battle.

The police command also arrested one kidnapper who abducted a victim from Enugu State and took him to Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

The armed police team stormed the area to rescue three victims, which include 2 men and a girl, who were kidnapped Wednesday last week.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters, Abakiliki, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Loveth Odah, said that two officers sustained bullet wounds during the separate encounters.

Odah added that the command was combing the forest to rescue the female victim.

Like this: Like Loading...