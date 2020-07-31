Police kill 3 bandits, arrest 2 in Katsina

Three suspected bandits have been killed by the police in Katsina State after a gun duel, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, has said.

SP Isah said, “The police team went after the hoodlums and blocked their possible exit route and ambushed them, which led to a gun duel.

“The teams succeeded in killing three bandits, recovered one AK 47 rifle, and six motorcycles abandoned by the bandits, plus 17 cows and 40 sheep.”

He further said, “On 28/07/2020 at about 23:00hrs, bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically, attacked Garin Zaki village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State, broke and burgled three provision stores and carted away unspecified items which value is yet to be ascertained.”

In the course of the investigation, he said the footprints of the bandits were traced to Babban Duhu village, Safana LGA of Katsina State, which terminated at the house of one Abubakar Ibrahim Maude, aged 50yrs.

He said a search was conducted in the house in which some stolen items were recovered and that investigation was ongoing.

