How Police Officer Captured Notorious Criminal In Ibadan, Molest And Harass Lady In His Company (VIDEOS)

Recently, a notorious criminal who was wanted by the authorities for alleged crimes like kidnapping, robbery and fraud was arrested by the police in a very popular hotel in the challenge area of Ibadan.

However, something different has caught the attention of concerned Nigerians. The police officer leading the operation acted in a very unprofessional manner.

He ruthlessly molested and harassed a young lady who was in the company of the suspected criminal and also recorded the whole activity on video.

The video has since circulated on social media with many calling on relevant authorities to identify the Police officer and get justice for the lady. In the video, the suspect in question was neither beaten nor manhandled.

This abuse meted on the lady has generated an outcry for the arrest of the said officer, adding that the officer had violated the fundamental human rights of the lady.

From the video which was mainly in Yoruba language, the officer could be heard forcing the young lady to face the camera while he continued to harass her. He continued to threaten her in an unspeakable manner.

When he asked the lady what the alleged criminal told her when she met him, she tearfully explained that she just completed her NYSC Scheme and only went to collect her certificate when she met the alleged criminal that same morning. She said he told her that he just came into Ibadan from Lagos for a project.

He kept on asking her embarrassing questions like: are you looking for an ‘aristo’? Did you come here to sleep with him? Are you a virgin? Who did you lose your virginity to? Where is he?

The officer continued recording the video, boasting, “It’s Wyclef, I catch am like fowl.”

Watch the video below

Very Very Unfortunate Lady. Should the lady be treated like such. What has sex got to do with it?People please, Let's… Posted by Akeem Ozzone Rahaman on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

