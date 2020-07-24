Police parade 392 criminal suspects in Kano

The police command in Kano yesterday paraded 392 suspects arrested for various criminal offences. The suspects according to the command, were arrested between the period of May and July 2020. Parading the suspects before journalists at the Bompia command headquarters, Commissioner of Police in Kano, Habu Sani disclosed that despite the pressure of COVID-19 pandemic, […]

