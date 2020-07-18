Police rescue 14 abducted women, children in Katsina community

By Andy Asemota

No fewer than 14 kidnapped women and children were rescued in the early hours of Saturday by a security team under the aegis of “Operation Puff Adder” in Dutsin-ma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Our correspondent gathered that the team led by the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), CSP Muhammad Makama, rescued the kidnapped persons and arrested a suspected a notorious hoodlum during the anti – banditry operation based on a tip-off.

The bandits numbering over 40 on motorcycles were said to have attacked Kwantawama village, Dutsin-ma Local Government Area where they abducted 14 women and children and rustled a large number of domestic animals on Saturday around 1 am.

Confirming this report, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, said the security team chased the bandits into the fringes of Rugu forest and engaged them in a gun duel, adding that investigation into the incident is in progress.

“The team succeeded and dislodged the bandits, rescued all the kidnapped 14 women (including children), recovered 30 cows, 60 sheep, and arrested one of the bandits later identified as Amadu Yusuf, aged 30 years of Tudu village, Dutsin-ma Local Government Area,” he stated.

