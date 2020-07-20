Police rescue 15 children from torture centre in Niger

The Niger state Police command have uncovered an torture centre where 15 children were rescued from captivity.

The centre, according to information made available to Daily Trust, is located at new Angwa Kwamba in Suleja and it houses a number of Almajiris from two years and above.

Findings revealed that the children had undergone series of torture from their master.

The Almajiris were seen with wounds on their backs, some of which have dried up while different irons used in carrying out various types of torture on the children were discovered by the police who visited the house following some complaints by some residents of the area.

The police public relations officer in the state, ASP Wasiu Abiodun said the command acted on reliable information received on Saturday.

He said the Police Operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja arrested one Umar Ahmed aged 46yrs ‘m’ of Anguwan Gwari Suleja, for keeping about fifteen (15) children in a dehumanizing condition in the guise of Almajiri School.

“The children who are of ages ranging between 2yrs-10yrs were rescued from the suspects house, and three chains used to tie their legs were also recovered. The victims were handed over to Niger State Child Right Agency.

“The case is under investigation and suspect will soon be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded, please,” Abiodun said.

