Police to set up ‘Special Squad’ to fight violent crimes in Bayelsa ― CP Okoli

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The new Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Command, CP Mike Okoli, has stated that the command will establish a special squad that will promptly respond and deal with violent crimes and social miscreants in the state.

CP Okoli, who disclosed this at his maiden press conference at the Police Officers mess in Yenagoa, said the command under his watch will develop new crime-fighting and prevention strategies to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state, adding that the operational and crime-fighting outfits of the Command shall be closely monitored, supervised and motivated to achieve desired results.

He said he has come fully prepared and well equipped to do professional police work, to maintain law and order, fight crime and criminality and to ensure that the good people of Bayelsa State including those residing and doing lawful business in the state are protected.

“We shall establish a special squad that will promptly respond and deal with violent crimes and social miscreants. The Command will strive to ensure that crime does not take place and if it does, we shall respond promptly, pursue the hoodlums, subdue them and apprehend them to face the law.

“I will ensure that my policemen are imbued with the necessary.discipline and commitment. The Command under my watch will exhibit total abhorrence to corruption and extortion of members of the public. Extra-judicial killing and molestation- of innocent citizens shall not be tolerated. Our men shall be exposed to constant lectures and training to uphold Human Rights and be civil to members of the public. Any action capable of bringing ridicule to the Force will be unacceptable

“The Command will implement fully the vision of the IGP Mohammed A. Adamu NPM, mni on community policing. In this regard; Bayelsans will participate and play fundamental roles in the provision of security In the state, Accordingly, the method of policing will be all Inclusive and transparent. The idea and the spirit of community policing is to bring policing back to the people.

“Policing in the state shall be intelligence-driven. The Command under my watch will run an open door policy. We shall be open to receive credible and undiluted information that will lead to the detection of crime and nipping it in the bud. Information received from the people will be treated with absolute confidentiality.”

