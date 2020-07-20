Policewoman, five others kidnapped in Kaduna

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Bandits got bolder in Kaduna at the weekend, abducting a policewoman, her daughter and four others in the Janruwa area of the metropolis.

An eyewitness Babalola Matthew said the outlaws went on rampage, knocking down house windows and burglar-proofing and ordering occupants out.

The policewoman, whose house was being attacked, ran outside in a bid to escape and was caught by a batch of the assailants outside, Matthew said.

Her daughter clothed only in a wrapper tied round her chest was also abducted.

Six persons were abducted in the attack, The Nation learnt.

“The bandits stormed our community about 10pm and raided four houses, kidnapped six people, including a woman, two female teenagers, two young men and a grownup man,” Mathew said. “They picked most of the victims through the windows after shattering the window glasses and removing the burglar-proof, and ordered everyone out.

“The only grownup woman among those kidnapped was a policewoman. She heard when they were attempting to break into her house, so she ran out, not knowing that they were many outside. So, those waiting outside her house just picked her. Her daughter, putting on only a small wrapper around her chest, who followed her mother, was equally taken.

“The kidnappers also ransacked the house.

Police spokesman ASP Muhammad Jalige promised to provide details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area.

