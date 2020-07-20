pondei-faints-at-reps-probe-of-nddc-spending-[video]

The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, ‘fainted’ on Monday during his presentation at the ongoing probe of the agency by the House of Representatives.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and the Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei-led NDDC’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta over alleged corruption. Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/drama-as-nddc-md-pondei-faints-during-reps-committee-interrogation.html

Like this: Like Loading...