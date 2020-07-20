Daily News

Pondei faints at Reps probe of NDDC spending [video]

By
0
pondei-faints-at-reps-probe-of-nddc-spending-[video]
Post Views: Visits 39
The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, ‘fainted’ on Monday during his presentation at the ongoing probe of the agency by the House of Representatives.
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and the Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei-led NDDC’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta over alleged corruption.

Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/drama-as-nddc-md-pondei-faints-during-reps-committee-interrogation.html

Reps urged to pass bill on National Innovation Agency

Previous article

Ondo Guber Polls: APC Primary Elections Begin

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News