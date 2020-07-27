Popular BBC Presenter, Chris Needs is Dead

Presenter Chris Needs MBE died on Sunday (July 26) after battling a short illness.

Posting a statement on Instagram, the radio station said: “It is with enormous sadness and regret that we confirm the death of Chris Needs MBE following a short period of ill health.

"For almost 20 years, the Friendly Garden has brought people together from across Wales and the world, from every walk of life.

“The ability to bring people together was one of his many strengths and I know the Garden team, along with all of us at Radio Wales will miss him. But our thoughts today are with Chris’s husband Gabe, his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Broadcaster Kev Johns MBE said on Monday: “Sad to hear the news that Chris Needs has passed away.

“When it looked like things weren’t going to go well at Swansea Sound just weeks ago Chris was the 1st to call with support and kind words Welsh radio has lost a unique talent, life has lost a kind man Love and prayers to Gabe.”

Radio Cardiff presenters Nathan Wyburn and Wayne Courtney added: “RIP Chris Needs. The radio airwaves and Wales, have lost a legend.”

Before joining Radio Wales in 1996, Chris was a presenter for six years for independent Welsh radio, building up a following.

In 2005, he was awarded the MBE where he collected this award from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

