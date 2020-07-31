Popular Broadcaster, Willy Thomas Is Dead

Popular Nigerian broadcaster and founder of Cowrie FM Radio Station, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Willy Thomas, is dead.

Mr Thomas died in the early hours of Thursday, July 31 and his death was confirmed by the former President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lanre Ogundipe.

He was said to have died while being rushed to the hospital, following a sudden health challenge.

Prior to his death, Thomas worked at the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation as a DJ/Producer, and later with Radio Germany.

Mr Thomas returned from Germany some years ago to establish a community radio station, Cowrie FM, in Ogun State.

He was said to be in his 70’s.

His colleagues and friends have been trooping in and out of his private residence in Abeokuta to commiserate with the family, following the news of his death.

Sesan Ekisola, a colleague of the deceased at the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, has also paid condolence to Mr Thomas’ family.

