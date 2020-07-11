Popular Evangelist, Morris Cerullo is Dead

Popular American television evangelist and preacher, Dr Morris Cerullo is dead.

He died on Saturday in San Diego, California, United States, at the ripe age of 88.

Morris Cerullo who has authored over 80 Christian literatures was born on October 2, 1931, in New Jersey to a Russo-Jewish/Italian family.

The founder and Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, who has invited Cerullo severally to preach in Nigeria has reacted to Cerullo’s demise, describing it as shocking.

Okonkwo, in a statement, said:

“My father – Dr. Morris Cerullo! Like a good soldier of Christ, you fought a good fight, finished your course and kept the faith (2 Tim 4:7).

“Our consolation is that you lived an impactful life, raising men across the globe for Jesus. Adieu Papa Cerullo! We will miss you dearly.”

Morris Cerullo impacted many with his inspirational words and Christian teachings that spanned decades.

Cerullo who started evangelising at the age of 16, would be remembered by many as a man who impacted many lives.

Early Life and Ministry of Morris Cerullo

Born to a Russo-Jewish/Italian family, Cerullo lost his parents in an automobile accident at a very young age.

He was raised in various orphanages, with the last being an Orthodox Jewish orphanage in Clifton, New Jersey.

Morris Cerullo ran away from the orphanage when the Jewish orphanage directors restricted him from practising certain matters of his new faith.

For many years, Cerullo conducted repeated “Schools of Ministry” in several countries like Mexico, Brazil, Korea, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and many nations of the world.

