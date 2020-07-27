Popular Instagram Cross-dresser “Bobrisky” Dragged For Breaching Contract Worth Millions

Nigerian cross dresser okuneye idris Olanrewaju popularly known as Bobrisky has been dragged by a skin care brand for breaching a contract after receiving the sum of 2million Naira to influence the brand.

The skin care brand, “Pamper Glow”, revealed that Bobrisky failed to realize his contractual obligations after signing the contract and refused to fulfill the supposed agreement.

The brand took to their Instagram to lambast the popular 28 year old cross-dresser saying:

”Dear Bobrisky, we are putting this out here because we are tired of the stories and lies you told just to secure this deal. From saying, your partnership with other brand s was ending in about 7 days, to eventually seeing that after almost two months, the deal still runs, to say you don’t do mobile bank transfers, to saying you would refund and till date, we have not seen our money and numerous others You received the sum of 2 million naira as part payment to influence our brand about two months ago. Since you received this money, it has been difficult reaching you as against how you frequently called even in the midnight before this payment was made. And when you finally responded, it was another story. Having found out all these, we asked for a refund and we expected to receive the payment immediately but you said you don’t do mobile transfers and you gave us a date, the date came and passed with no sign of the money. Calls and messages sent to you were ignored. Took you many days to come up with another story. We are tired and no brand deserves this.”

Bobrisky, as at the time of filing this report, is yet to make any statement as regards the allegations levied against him.o

