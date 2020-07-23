Popular Reality Star, Demitra “Mimi” Roche, Is Dead

Popular reality star, Demitra “Mimi” Roche, has died at the age of 34.

Mimi Roche appeared on the very entertaining Oxygen reality show “Bad Girls Club.”

Her death was announced on Twitter by record producer and founder of Valholla Entertainment in Miami, where Roche had worked as vice president of A&R since 2011.

Valholla wrote:

“I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was [a] big dreamer and was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know and work with her. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

“There’s probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her.

“We lost a beautiful soul.”

The cause of her death is currently unknown. In another tweet, Valholla described Roche’s death as “out of the blue.”

Also, one of Roche’s friends, Ashley Colon, also paid tribute to her on Facebook.

Ashley Colon wrote:

“Rest easy babygirl Demitra Roche.

“I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see. 2020 is def the year of appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight, tell them you love them as life is clearly way too short. Some of you may know her from ‘Bad Girls Club’ but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul and with radiant? energy so full of life. Gone too soon.”

Mimi Roche appeared as “The Miami Maverick” on season 8 of “Bad Girls Club” in 2012. The Oxygen reality show documented the drama of a group of women who lived in the same mansion for four months.

