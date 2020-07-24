Popular Social Media Influencer ‘Adeherself’ Released After Meeting Bail

Adedamola Adewale, the Popular Instagram influencer, popularly known as Adeherself, who was arrested alongside four others by the EFCC, on the 16th of June, for internet fraud, has been released.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos Zonal Office, had arrested popular Nigerian social media influencer and skit maker, Adedamola Adewale a.k.a adeherself for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

She was arrested alongside four other persons in different areas of Lagos during a raid by operatives.

According to the EFCC, the social media influencer who originally goes by the name Lamina Hamzat Ajibola had been an accomplice to Adewale and both were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos State, while the trio of Israel Onyebuchi, Emmanuel Olayode and Valentine Nwokorie, were picked up at the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFCC said:

“The arrest of Adewale and Ajibola was sequel to intelligence linking them to online fraudulent activities with two brothers, Lasisi Wasiu Adeleke and Lasisi Riliwan Adeniyi, who are at large. They were arrested at a four-bedroom duplex belonging to the two run-away fraudsters.

“Intelligence also linked them with alleged flamboyant lifestyles. During interrogation, Adewale, a self-acclaimed model, who goes by the username @adeherself on Instagram, confessed to being a picker” in cybercrimes.

“He usually poses as a lady to hoodwink her foreign preys.”

Items recovered from adeherself and her accomplice include two Toyota Camry 2009 model cars, and a sum of N9,000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira only), which was found in Adewale’s account.

The other suspects; Onyebuchi, Olayode and Nwokorie, according to the EFCC, were arrested in a separate raid for their alleged involvement in a romance scam.

Further Investigation revealed that Nwokorie was posing as a female American citizen and sending photos as a porn star to defraud his victim while Onyebuchi was engaging in a love scam as well as forging foreign cheques.

Items recovered from the trio include laptops and mobile phones.

The EFCC further said that all the suspects are in their custody and will soon be arraigned once investigations are concluded.

On Wednesday July 15th, she was granted N500,000 bail by an Ikeja Special Offences Court in which she was ordered to provide two sureties with reliable means of income which would be verified by the court.

The influencer, who had been in the custody of the EFCC following her arraignment in court on July 7, is facing a charge of possession of a fraudulent document.

