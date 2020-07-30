Port Harcourt DisCo introduces code to eliminate ghost workers

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) says it has introduced staff verification code to eliminate ghost workers and impersonation of its employees.

The Port Harcourt DisCo’s acting Manager of Corporate Communications, Mrs Chioma Aninwe, made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Aninwe said the staff verification code was designed to end the activities of impersonators who present themselves as staff of PHED to defraud customers.

“The new technology was launched recently by Managing Director of PHED, Dr Henry Ajagbawa, to authenticate real staff of the company,” she said.

She said the verification was part of several measures put in place by the company to serve customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states.

