Many Nigerians on the microblogging platform Twitter have expressed their pleasure with Nigerian superstar singer Davido after learning that fellow singer May D has signed to the record label Davido Music Worldwide(DMW). Davido’s owned DMW music label is a prestigious one and is also dubbed the 30 Billion Gang. The name DMW came into existence after […]

The post Positive Reactions Trail Davido As He Signs May D To DMW Label appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...