Pregnant Youtuber, Nicole Thea Dies With Unborn Baby at 24

Nicole Thea, YouTube star and instagram influencer has passed away with her unborn child at the age of 24.

On Sunday, June 12, the news was confirmed by Thea’s family on Instagram, sharing a photo of the vlogger wearing a black-and-white top.

“To all Nicole Thea ‘s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the caption said.

“Also Nicole pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos and her boyfriend, Global Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.”

The news of her pregnancy was shared on Instagram in April.

“We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me,” she wrote at the time. “Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml.”

Thea called her boyfriend “the best support EVER.”

“We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends,” the post finished. “Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to love, hold and cherish you for ever and ever.”

Thea had named her unborn son Reign; he did not survive either, according to an Instagram post on her account from her mother. A cause of death was not released.

Thea had amassed 123,000 Instagram followers and 76,000 YouTube subscribers for her videos, which featured her partner Boga along with musings on her pregnancy, which was said to be near-term.

Her partner, street dancer Global Boga, allowed some pre-scheduled videos to be released after her death, her mother wrote.

Boga and Thea, who has more 126,000 Instagram followers and almost 77,000 on YouTube, announced in April that they were expecting their first child.

"We can't hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet," the 24-year-old fashion influencer captioned the announcement post. "I'm finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me. Can't believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the (love of my life). Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father. We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends."

Some of her recent videos included Boga and her brothers rating her maternity outfits and an Instagram video of what was in her hospital bag.

Thea had several advertising partners for her content as well as a line of jewelry and false eyelashes called The Thea Kollection.

