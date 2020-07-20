Prepare For Surprises On The Aftermath Of Magu’s Probe, Presidency Tells Nigerians

The presidency has broken its silence on the investigation of the suspended EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu.

The Presidency further urged Nigerians to expect surprises on the aftermath of the report of the panel investigating Ibrahim Magu.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Mr. Shehu state that the findings of the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel will surprise Nigerians, adding that the presidency has been receiving some updates from the panel.

He, however, urged Nigerians to ignore the outbursts of people who have questioned the probe.

Reacting to the claim by Magu’s lawyer that the investigation was a witch-hunt, Shehu said the allegation should be left for the panel to respond to.

He said:

“I guess this is a question for the Justice Ayo Salami panel and I must say that panel is composed of some of this country’s most honoured people with integrity who will do the right thing.

“I am not going to pre-empt the panel investigation but I just advise Nigerians to hold their hearts in their hands. By the time they are done with this job and they come out with the reports prepare yourselves for surprises.

“I don’t know what will come out but if the sense we are getting from what is being done over there is anything to go by, I think that Nigerians should not be confused by any outbursts by anybody.”

The Justice Ayo Salami-led panel is investigating over 20 allegations levelled against the embattled EFCC boss, who has since been suspended.

Like this: Like Loading...