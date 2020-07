President Buhari Makes Another new Appointment

Joseph Ari, has been appointed by President Buhari as the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

This appointment was contained in a letter to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, by the Chief of Staff to the President dated 16th of July, 2020.

Reacting to the appointment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, commended President Buhari for the reappointment of Ari as the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund.

On the other hand, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo , Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in a statement congratulated Ari for his reappointment and therefore advised him to consolidate on his successes recorded so far in the first term in ITF to further ensure the realization of President Buhari’s Administration agenda on job creation and youth empowerment.

Sir Joseph Ari was first appointed as the DG of ITF in 2016 and served for four years. His reappointment takes effect from September 26, 2020.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has made a new appointment at the Independent National Electoral Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Senate to approve the appointment of Chukwuemeka Chukwuka as the INEC Commissioner representing Abia State.

Buhari’s new INEC appointment was made known in an executive communication read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday, July 22 at the plenary.

The letter reads in part: “I am delighted to forward the name of Mr Chukwuemeka Chukwuka as INEC Commissioner nominee representing Anambra State.

“This is in consonance with section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended.”

The senate president referred President Buhari’s letter to the Senate Committee on INEC to revert in two weeks time.

It was earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari nominated 27 persons as Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday read a letter from the presidency requesting the confirmation of the 27 nominees in compliance with the provision of the section 14(3)(a) of the

Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.

The letter,as seen by the media, was dated February 27 and signed by Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo at the time he was acting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s behalf.

But the letter was at the office of Mr. Saraki on Tuesday, February 21.

Since March 4, 33 states have been without RECs, who head the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission at sub-national units, the commission confirmed.

Therefore, even when the 27 nominees are confirmed, six states will still not have RECs.

Below is the full list of 27 nominees and their states:

1. Godswill Obioma, Abia (new appointment);

2. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa (new appointment);

3. Ahmed Makama, Bauchi (reappointment);

4. James Apam, Benue (new appointment);

5. Mike Igini, Delta (reappointment);

6. Nwachukwu Orji, Ebonyi (new appointment);

7. Iloh Chuks, Enugu (new appointment);

8. Hussaini Pai, FCT (reappointment);

9. Sadiq Musa, Kaduna (reappointment);

10. Jibrin Zarewa, Kano (reappointment);

11. Asmau Maikudi, Katsina (new appointment);

12. Mahmuda Isah Kebbi (new appointment);

13. Samuel Egwu, Kogi (new appointment)

14. Rufus Akeju, Lagos (reappointment);

15. Mustapha Zubairu, Niger (new appointment);

16. Agboke Olaleke, Ogun (new appointment);

17. Sam Olumekun, Ondo (reappointment);

18. Abdulganiyu Raji, Oyo (new appointment);

19. Riskuwa Shehu, Sokoto (new appointment);

20. Kasim Geidam, Yobe (reappointment);

21. Bello Mahmud, Zamfara (new appointment);

22. Nentawe Yilwada, Plateau (new appointment);

23. Umar Ibrahim, Taraba (new appointment);

24. Emeka Joseph, Imo (new appointment);

25. Obo Effanga, Cross River (new appointment);

26. Francis Ezeonu, Anambra (new appointment);

and

27. Briyai Frankland, Bayelsa (new appointment).

